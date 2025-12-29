Tracy rushed the ball 14 times for 62 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders. He added one reception on two targets for minus-5 yards.

Tracy led the Giants' backfield in rushing attempts and was fairly efficient with his opportunity. Two of his carries went for at least 10 yards, the longer of which was a 23-yard scamper that pushed the team into field-goal range on their first possession of the second half. However, Tracy missed out on opportunities to Devin Singletary, both as a receiver and near the goal line, to limit his fantasy appeal. Nevertheless, Tracy has at least 60 yards on the ground in six of his last seven games heading into an exploitable Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys.