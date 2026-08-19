Tracy will face more competition for snaps and touches after the Giants signed Najee Harris on Tuesday, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

New York already seemed to be leaning towards a backfield committee with Cam Skattebo, Tracy and Devin Singletary all working with the offensive starters during the team's preseason opener last Saturday, but Harris potentially adds another running back to the mix once he proves he's fully recovered from an Achilles tear. Tracy seems to have a clear path to a passing-down role, but Harris has a three-down resume from his time in Pittsburgh, including a 74-catch season in 2021 as a rookie, so he'll be a threat to all three incumbents. Tracy has produced a 74-572-3 line on 101 targets over his first 32 regular-season NFL games.