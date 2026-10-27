The Giants placed Tracy (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Just as general manager Joe Schoen indicated would be the case earlier in the day, Tracy was deactivated after straining his hamstring during Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans. He'll be out for at least the next four games, making the Giants' Week 13 game against the 49ers his earliest possible return date. While Tracy is sidelined, Devin Singletary is expected to operate as the top complement to Cam Skattebo (hamstring), who thrived while moving back into a lead role out of the backfield in the Week 7 victory.