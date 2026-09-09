Tracy (neck) wasn't listed on the Giants' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Tracy sustained an apparent neck injury during New York's exhibition finale, but after landing a spot on the team's initial active roster and nearly two weeks to recover, he's in good health ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys. With Cam Skattebo leading the Giants backfield and Najee Harris and Devin Singletary also on hand for reps, it remains to be seen what kind of workload Tracy can expect in the regular-season opener.