Tracy (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

One day removed from being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Tracy remained sidelined due to an ankle issue, giving him just one more chance to mix into drills this week. He aggravated the injury this past Sunday in Atlanta, so his lack of activity so far may be related to maintenance. Nevertheless, how the Giants list Tracy on Friday's injury report may provide insight into his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. Fellow RB Devin Singletary is on hand in the event Tracy is inhibited or inactive this weekend.