Tracy (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Wednesday's session that Tracy is considered day-to-day and believes the knee injury isn't a serious matter. Tracy has mostly played on special teams this season, but if he's not cleared to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, then Devin Singletary -- who was a healthy scratch for Week 3 against the Titans -- would serve as the Giants' RB3 behind Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris.