Tracy rushed five times for 18 yards and caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers.

Tracy ceded the slight majority of work to Devin Singletary, who turned 10 touches into 51 scrimmage yards. Tracy worked ahead of Singletary for most of the former's rookie season in 2024, but the Giants may employ a more even split in 2025 following Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury. The workload distribution between Tracy and Singletary will remain worth monitoring in Week 10 against the Bears.