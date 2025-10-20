Tracy tallied nine carries for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to Denver.

Tracy finished with the second-most carries and rushing yards among Giants players, and his performance was highlighted by a 31-yard dash through a gaping hole into the end zone in the third quarter. On a less positive note, Tracy's remaining eight rushes netted just 15 yards, and he wasn't involved at all in the passing game. Meanwhile, Cam Skattebo continued to lead New York's RBs with 19 touches for 94 yards and a touchdown while out-snapping Tracy 46-28. Sunday's box score suggests that Tracy could have an occasional fantasy impact when the game script favors an increased workload, but it'll be difficult for fantasy managers to deploy him with confidence as long as Skattebo continues to lead the Giants' backfield.