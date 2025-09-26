Tracy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants waited until Friday to rule Tracy out, even though reports suggest he'll miss multiple games. Cam Skattebo took 69 percent of snaps after Tracy's early departure from the Week 3 loss to Kansas City, finishing the night with 16 touches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary had just four carries for 11 yards, but there's some chance he'll be more involved now that the Giants had time to prepare for Tracy's absence.