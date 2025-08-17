Tracy rushed seven times for 39 yards in the Giants' 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets on Saturday.

Tracy wasn't targeted in the passing game and was also stuffed on his goal-line carry from the one-yard line. On the next play, Devin Singletary entered the game and punched in the one-yard touchdown. Tracy has carried the ball 10 times this preseason, gaining 48 yards, and with rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) missing both exhibitions and multiple practices, Tracy appears locked in atop the depth chart headed into the Week 1 opener against the Commanders in three weeks.