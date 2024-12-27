Head coach Brian Daboll noted that Tracy (ankle) is slated to practice Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tracy was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, so the running back's looming presence for Friday's session bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Colts. For his part, Daboll is "hopeful" regarding Tracy's status for the Giants' 1:00 ET kickoff.
