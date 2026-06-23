Giants' Tyrone Tracy: Slated to work alongside Skattebo

Tracy's teammate Cam Skattebo, who continues to progress in his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, was limited in the Giants' mandatory minicamp earlier this month, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports.

Skattebo had taken over as the Giants' lead back in 2025, but after sustaining his injury in Week 8, Tracy took on the role, en route to recording 176 carries for 740 yards and two TDs to go along with a 36/288/2 receiving line in 15 regular-season contests. While Skattebo is still ramping up toward full practice participation, he's on track to be "ready to go" ahead of Week 1, thus putting him in a position to reclaim top billing in New York's backfield, though Tracy still figures see his share of touches in 2026 alongside Skattebo, with veteran RB Devin Singletary also in the mix. Eric Gray, Dante Miller and Damon Bankston are also on hand in reserve as training camp approaches.