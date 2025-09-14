Tracy carried the ball five times for 15 yards and caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 40-27 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

The second-year back tied for third on the Giants in targets with tight end Theo Johnson, but Tracy saw 2025 fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo emerge as a serious threat to his early-down workload with 45 rushing yards and a TD on 11 totes. Given that the 0-2 Giants could be playing from behind a lot this season, primarily being used on passing downs should still lead to a significant role for Tracy, but Skattebo's performance still doesn't bode well for his backfield mate's fantasy value. The split in touches between the two should become a little clearer in Week 3 against Kansas City.