Tracy rushed 14 times for 71 yards and caught one of two targets for no gain in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Neither Tracy nor Devin Singletary found any running room in the first half, but Tracy was far more effective on the ground in the second half, while Singletary finished the game with just eight carries for 20 yards. Quarterback Jaxson Dart carried the offense prior to departing due to a concussion to end the third quarter. If the Giants are forced to turn to Russell Wilson under center in Week 11, the entire offense's ceiling would be lower against a stout Packers defense, though Tracy's arrow is pointing up with the backfield workload distribution shifting in his favor.