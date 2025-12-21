Tracy rushed 16 times for 71 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Tracy reached the 70-yard threshold on the ground for the fourth time in six games. He had 16 carries to Devin Singletary's 11 while Jaxson Dart completed only seven passes and had just two carries in a quiet game for the rookie quarterback. Tracy's poised to maintain the lead back role in the Giants' run-heavy offense in a Week 17 road game against the Raiders.