Tracy carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

One game after Devin Singletary led the Giants backfield with 102 scrimmage yards and a score, it was Tracy's turn to pop, as he ran for a 12-yard TD in the second quarter and caught an 18-yard toss from Jaxson Dart in the third. The two touchdowns were Tracy's first trips to the end zone since Week 7, which was his only other score of the season. He'll try to build on this performance in Week 16 against the Vikings.