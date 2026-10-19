Tracy rushed six times for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints. He added two catches for 27 yards and an additional touchdown on three targets.

With Cam Skattebo seemingly benched after losing a fumble in overtime against the Commanders last Sunday, Tracy played a season-high 29 offensive snaps and led the team with six rushing attempts. Only Devin Singletary (31 snaps) played more on offense, as Najee Harris (11 snaps) got the nominal start. Skattebo was in for just six offensive plays. It's unclear if the Giants will continue to punish Skattebo next Sunday against the Texans, but this looks like a backfield to avoid in fantasy.