Tracy (hamstring) didn't return to Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans after exiting with 5:29 remaining in the second quarter, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The Giants had listed Tracy as questionable to return to the game, and though he was able to rejoin the team on the sideline during the second half, he didn't end up checking back into the contest at any point. Before exiting the contest, Tracy carried six times for 15 yards and a touchdown and added a two-yard reception over 10 total snaps on offense. Cam Skattebo led the New York backfield in snaps (37), touches (18) and yards from scrimmage (121) Sunday, and provided the hamstring issue he sustained in overtime doesn't linger past the Giants' Week 8 bye -- he looks to have re-established himself as the top option after being limited to just six snaps a week earlier in a loss to the Saints.