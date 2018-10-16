Eligwe was added to the Giants' active roster Tuesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.

The Giants added Eligwe to the active roster to add depth at the linebacker position after they placed fellow linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday. The former fifth-round pick spent the first six weeks of 2018 on the Giants' practice squad and appeared in 14 games last season for Kansas City, recording five tackles (five solo) and one sack.

