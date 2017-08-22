Giants' Valentino Blake: Healthy again
Blake (back) played in Monday's preseason game against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Blake is expected to earn his meal ticket as a special teams asset, and the Giants showed that when he played in a team-high 10 kicking snaps Monday. He has played a considerable amount of defensive snaps in his first five seasons, but the Giants have a deep defensive-back corps, so he'll have a tougher time earning time there.
