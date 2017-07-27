Giants' Valentino Blake: Placed on PUP list
Blake was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.
Blake joined the Giants during the offseason and is expected to be a backup corner behind Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Eli Apple. Without and specifics given on the type or severity of Blake's injury, he's currently without a timetable for return.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
Follow along LIVE at 2 p.m. ET as the CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.