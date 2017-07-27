Blake was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

Blake joined the Giants during the offseason and is expected to be a backup corner behind Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Eli Apple. Without and specifics given on the type or severity of Blake's injury, he's currently without a timetable for return.

