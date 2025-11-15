default-cbs-image
Dimukeje (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.

A shoulder injury prevented Dimukeje from suiting up against Chicago in Week 10. He opened Week 11 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but he has been cleared to play Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. Dimukeje has mostly served on special teams, but he could see some work on defense due to the absences of Chauncey Golston (neck) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder).

