Dimukeje (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants activated Dimukeje from injured reserve Saturday, and the fourth-year linebacker has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut Sunday. He'll likely see most of his snaps on special teams but could see some rotational snaps at outside linebacker due to Chauncey Golston (neck) being inactive.