Giants' Victor Dimukeje: Good to go Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
Dimukeje (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants activated Dimukeje from injured reserve Saturday, and the fourth-year linebacker has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut Sunday. He'll likely see most of his snaps on special teams but could see some rotational snaps at outside linebacker due to Chauncey Golston (neck) being inactive.