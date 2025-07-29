The Giants moved Dimukeje (pectoral) to the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dimukeje was originally placed on the NFI list due to a pec tear that he suffered during offseason workouts in early May. He'll be eligible to practice and play in the preseason once fully healthy, though a timeline has not been established for his return. Dimukeje signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Cardinals. He finished the 2024 regular season with 15 tackles (nine solo) and one forced fumble in 11 games while splitting his snaps between defense and special teams.