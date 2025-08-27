Dimukeje (pectoral) was moved to the reserve/PUP list by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports.

Dimukeje has been sidelined since May while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, and he will now be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of the 2025 campaign. Considering that he's expected to operate as a depth piece on New York's defense, his absence will likely carry its greatest impact on special teams.