Dimukeje suffered a torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts and will be sidelined indefinitely, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After recording 4.0 sacks in 2023 for the Cardinals, Dimukeje appeared in 11 regular-season games for Arizona last season but recorded just 15 tackles (nine solo) and one forced fumble on 158 defensive snaps. Dimukeje inked a one-year deal with the Giants back in March. His status for Week 1 is now in question.