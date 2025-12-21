Robinson caught three of six targets for 19 yards and added a three-yard rush in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Robinson caught Jaxson Dart's only first-half completion for a two-yard gain as the Giants went with a run-heavy game plan. Dart ultimately threw for only 33 yards. Robinson is the top option in the Giants' depleted passing offense, and he had at least eight targets in six consecutive games prior to Sunday's downturn in volume. He'll have a nice opportunity to bounce back in Week 17 against the Raiders.