Robinson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is thus unlikely to play, but the Giants are optimistic he'll make his season debut Week 3 at San Francisco, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and might be available to play in Arizona if needed, but Ranaan suggests the Giants plan to err on the side of caution with the second-year wideout while heading into a stretch of two games in five days. Though the Week 3 matchup with the 49ers falls on a Thursday, the Giants are apparently expecting Robinson to be ready to go for that game, provided he experiences no setbacks with his surgically repaired right knee during what will likely be only light practice sessions leading up to the contest. Before he injured his knee Nov. 20 and then had surgery about three and a half weeks later, Robinson tallied 22 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets over the final five games of his rookie season. Upon his return to the lineup, Robinson will face stouter competition for snaps and looks in a rebuilt Giants pass-catching corps, though he could still end up unseating Parris Campbell as the team's top option out of the slot once his knee injury is further in the rear-view mirror.