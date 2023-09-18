Robinson (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

As he has been for the Giants' other six injury reports to begin the season, Robinson again was listed as limited as the team starts preparations for Thursday's game at San Francisco. So far, he hasn't been able to suit up due to the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Week 11 of last campaign. It remains to be seen if Robinson will make his season debut Week 3, but if not New York will trot out Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard at wide receiver.