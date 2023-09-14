Robinson (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson again is operating with a cap on his practice reps like he has in every session so far this season. The limitations aren't surprising given he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season. It's unclear if Robinson needs to get back to all activity before the Giants will clear him for game action, but until he's in the fold, the team will roll with wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard.