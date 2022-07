Robinson left Thursday's practice early after getting hit in the back and landing hard, but he was able to practice Friday, Dan Benton of Giants Wire reports.

Robinson appears to have avoided an injury Thursday and should continue to take valuable reps in training camp. The rookie second-round pick out of Kentucky will be jostling for playing time in a Giants receiving corps that also includes Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and Darius Slayton.