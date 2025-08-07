Robinson (leg) has participated in training camp practices this week, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Robinson missed time earlier in training camp due to a minor leg injury, but he's resumed taking part in 11-on-11 drills as Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills approaches. It remains to be seen, however, whether New York's starters will be given the green light to suit up for action Saturday. Robinson's average depth of target in 2024 was a shocking 4.8 yards, which would be a low margin even for a tight end, but having Russell Wilson locked in under center to kick off the 2025 campaign will provide him an opportunity to improve his efficiency. That said, the 5-foot-8 slot specialist will be a candidate to see his target volume decline after drawing 140 looks across his 17 regular-season appearances last season.