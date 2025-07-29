Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Back to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (leg) returned to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson suffered a minor injury leg injury after colliding with a teammate over the weekend and missed Monday's practice, but it appears he participated in walkthroughs and individual drills Tuesday before going to the side field to work with a trainer, per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv. The 2022 second-round pick appears on track to return to practice as a full participant before long.
