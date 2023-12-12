Robinson brought in six of seven targets for 79 yards and rushed twice for 36 yards in the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers on Monday night.
Robinson led the Giants in receptions and receiving yards while recording both a 32-yard run and 32-yard catch. The latter was particularly key to the comeback victory, as it took New York from its own 46 to the Packers' 22-yard line to help set up what would be Randy Bullock's game-winning 37-yard field goal four plays later. Robinson's yardage total was a season high, while his reception tally was his second highest of the campaign. Having finally flashed the type of potential he'd displayed as a rookie, Robinson carries some momentum into a Week 15 road matchup against the Saints.
