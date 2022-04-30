The Giants selected Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

This is an interesting pick for the Giants as Robinson is a versatile piece who was not quite expected to go this high. Robinson began his career at Nebraska, where he split time between running back and receiver. He transferred to Kentucky for 2021 and was the engine of the Wildcats' passing game, catching 104 of 144 targets for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson is on the smaller end at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, but he's a tough runner with 4.44 speed. Per PFF, Robinson forced 22 missed tackles at Kentucky. Kadarius Toney, who is reportedly being shopped by the Giants, has a similar skill set where his best trait is running after the catch, so Robinson could be a viable replacement if the latter is moved before the season.