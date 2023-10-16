Robinson (knee) caught all eight of his targets Sunday for 62 yards in a 14-9 loss to Buffalo.

Robinson was cleared from the knee injury that limited him during the practice week in time for Sunday's kickoff. The 24-year-old put his good health on display with his best receiving line through four active games this year. Robinson also lifted his catch rate to 88 percent after corralling all eight of his targets in Sunday's tough loss. The sophomore wideout is still being hamstrung by inconsistent quarterback play stemming from an underperforming offensive line. That said, Robinson is one of the few skill position players on the Giants who offers some fantasy upside heading into next week's matchup against the Commanders.