Robinson caught all three of his targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals.

New York made a conscious effort to get the ball into the rookie second-round pick's hands with short passes around the line of scrimmage, but the Cincinnati defense closed quickly and Robinson failed to make people miss. Robinson brings a similar skill set to 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who sat this one out with a leg injury, but Toney's extra year of experience presumably puts him ahead of Robinson in the pecking order when both are healthy.