Robinson caught eight of 10 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

During a wild seesaw affair in which Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards, Robinson set a new career high that shattered his previous best of 100 yards, which he recorded in Week 11 of his rookie season in 2022. The possession receiver has had a strong start to the current campaign, posting a 14-197-1 line on 18 targets, and if the Giants fall behind early he could be busy again in Week 3 against Kansas City.