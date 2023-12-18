Robinson corralled all four of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints.

No players on the Giants posted gaudy numbers Sunday, but Robinson can hang his hat on doing his part by catching every target thrown his way in the rough loss. The 22-year-old has dropped just five passes over his last six contests while maintaining a steady starting role. Despite his recent improved play, Robinson remains a deep-league option for next Monday's matchup against the Eagles.