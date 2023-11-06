Robinson (knee) had four receptions on five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

Robinson overcame the knee injury that limited him in practice this week in order to suit up and become the beneficiary of a garbage-time touchdown from replacement starter Tommy DeVito. They all count the same on the stat sheet, resulting in the second-year wideout's first touchdown in seven active games this season. Robinson's 27-198-1 line is nearly identical to what he produced over six games in his injury-shortened rookie campaign last year, with neither pace creating any sort of buzz in fantasy circles. The Giants' uncertain quarterback situation following Daniel Jones' (knee) injury only magnifies the risk that comes with starting Robinson in a road matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.