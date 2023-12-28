Robinson (quadricep) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was gauged as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, but his ability to take every rep in practice a day later suggests the restrictions he faced to open Week 17 prep were mostly maintenance-related. He should be ready to handle his usual duties as the Giants' top option out of the slot Sunday against the Rams, though Robinson will be working with a new starting quarterback for the first time since Week 10 with Tyrod Taylor replacing Tommy DeVito under center.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to quad injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Little impact in Week 16 loss•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Nabs all four targets for 25 yards•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Best game of season Monday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Remains quiet in Week 12 win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tallies three catches in win•