Robinson (quadricep) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was gauged as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, but his ability to take every rep in practice a day later suggests the restrictions he faced to open Week 17 prep were mostly maintenance-related. He should be ready to handle his usual duties as the Giants' top option out of the slot Sunday against the Rams, though Robinson will be working with a new starting quarterback for the first time since Week 10 with Tyrod Taylor replacing Tommy DeVito under center.