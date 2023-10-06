Robinson (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson tore the ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season, so there likely will be weeks like Week 5 of the current campaign in which the Giants cap his practice reps. In the end, though, he'll be available for a third consecutive contest Sunday, and his snap share could make another jump after logging 22 percent Week 3 and 64 percent this past Monday. In those two games, Robinson hauled in nine of 11 targets for 61 yards and no touchdowns while taking his only carry for seven yards.