Robinson (concussion) returned to Sunday's contest at Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The entire Giants beat, including Salomone, reported that Robinson was ruled out due to a concussion in the fourth quarter, but the second-year wide receiver was cleared of a head injury not long afterward. Robinson will look to build upon his five catches (on six targets) for 17 yards and one carry for one yard in the waning moments of the game.