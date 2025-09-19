Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Cleared to face Chiefs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, having picked up a minor injury during his career-best performance Sunday against the Cowboys. While unlikely to approach last week's 8-142-1 receiving line, Robinson does actually offer some upside now that he's getting targets that aren't within five yards of the line of scrimmage.
