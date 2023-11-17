Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson remained limited in practice Friday, but he's healthy enough to give it a go Sunday. The second-year wideout has just 29 catches in eight appearances this season, and with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito under center, New York's passing game could struggle again Sunday despite facing a Washington secondary that has struggled to defend wide receivers.