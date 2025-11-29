Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Cleared to play Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robinson and Darius Slayton (hamstring) were both absent from Saturday's injury report, and both will be catching passes from Jaxson Dart on Monday after the rookie quarterback cleared the league's concussion protocol. Robinson is in the midst of a career year, logging a 66-794-3 line on 102 targets through 12 regular-season games, with much of that extra production coming after Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Chargers.
