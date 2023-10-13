Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The Giants have limited Robinson's practice reps all season to reduce wear and tear on his surgically repaired knee. He should be one of the focal points of the offense Sunday night after topping 60 percent snap share the past two weeks, but per-target efficiency will be a serious challenge while playing with backup QB Tyrod Taylor and the most injured O-line in the league.