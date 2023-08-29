Coach Brian Daboll said the Giants will activate Robinson (knee) from the active/PUP list, with the expectation that he'll take part in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season, an injury for which he underwent surgery Dec. 14. He was running routes in practice last Tuesday, and he now will mix into drills exactly one week later as he sets his sights on being ready for the Giants' 2023 opener. Once he's able to suit up, he'll join a receiving corps that also features Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard and rookie Jalin Hyatt.