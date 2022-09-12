Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Robinson (knee) is considered "day-to-day," Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson hauled in his only target for five yards before leaving Sunday's win over Tennessee due to a knee injury. Daboll wouldn't elaborate on the rookie second-round pick's injury, but it appears like Robinson may have avoided a serious issue. However, if he's forced to miss time, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard would be candidates for increased roles.