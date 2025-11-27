Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
In the second game with QB Jameis WInston under center in place of Jaxson Dart (concussion) this past Sunday at Detroit, Robinson busted out with nine catches (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown. Both Robinson and fellow WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) were listed as limited Thursday, while the Giants announced that Dart cleared the protocol for head injuries. Robinson thus will be working with Dart if he's able to attain active status himself for Monday's contest at New England.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Racks up 156 yards in Week 12•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Modest production with nine targets•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Targeted 11 times in Week 10•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Nine short catches in Week 9•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Held to three catches in Week 8•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Leads team with 95 yards Sunday•