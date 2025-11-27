Robinson (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

In the second game with QB Jameis WInston under center in place of Jaxson Dart (concussion) this past Sunday at Detroit, Robinson busted out with nine catches (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and one touchdown. Both Robinson and fellow WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) were listed as limited Thursday, while the Giants announced that Dart cleared the protocol for head injuries. Robinson thus will be working with Dart if he's able to attain active status himself for Monday's contest at New England.